Sundays are for The CW South Florida

For the 2018-2019 season, The CW Network will expand its prime-time schedule to include Sunday night, growing its line-up of original first-run programming from five nights to six nights.

This new season launching October 2018, The CW will offer 12 hours of primetime series each week, Sunday-Friday (8:00-10:00pm ET).

“By expanding to six nights, The CW is now able to give our fans even more of the series they’re so passionate about. Broadcasting remains the foundation of our multi-platform approach to bringing our programming to viewers. Over the past seven years, The CW has added more than 80 hours of original scripted programming to its schedule – now that number can continue to climb, as we grow our broadcast line-up, and continue to add content on every platform,” said Pedowitz.

Here at The CW South Florida we are excited to give our audience more of their favorite shows with Supergirl and Charmed kicking off our Fall 2018 season starting October 14 at 8PM.

SUPERGIRL, SUNDAYS AT 8PM

CHARMED, SUNDAYS AT 9PM