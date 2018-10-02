GET A FREE ICE CREAM SUNDAE

THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Posted 1:00 am, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:42PM, September 21, 2018

In celebration of The NEW CW Sunday Line up. The CW South Florida has partnered with Cold Stone Creamery to give out FREE Ice Cream Sundaes.

Starting the week of 10/8 through 10/19 we will be handing out FREE Ice Cream Sundaes at a Cold Stone Creamery near you from 2:30 – 3:30pm  (while supplies last – first come, first serve)

See below for locations, dates and times.

Week of 10/8

-Monday, 10/8: 6723 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
-Tuesday, 10/9: POMPANO BEACH: 2101 N. Federal Hwy.
-Wednesday, 10/10: 9059 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156
-Thursday, 10/11: 8747 Stirling Rd, Cooper City, FL 33328
-Friday, 10/12: 13624 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33186

Week of 10/15
-Monday, 10/15: 12124 Miramar Pkwy Ste 162, Miramar, FL 33027
-Tuesday, 10/16: 18225 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
-Wednesday, 10/17: 6230 Coral Ridge Dr. Ste 110, Coral Springs, FL 33076
-Thursday, 10/18: 2000 NW 87th Ave, suite 4, Doral, FL 33172, Doral, FL 33172
-Friday, 10/19: PLANTATION: 819 N. Nob Hill Rd. Plantation, FL 33324

Watch Supergirl – Sundays at 8PM – and Charmed – Sundays at 9PM – on The CW South Florida.