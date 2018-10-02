Tech Tuesday: Roku

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roku is the Switzerland of streaming services, they pretty much have it all.

The Roku channel has movies and tv with no subscription, no fees and no logins.

There ads are about half the amount you would see if you watched regular tv.

"Feature Free" let's you find current season tv shows that doesn't require a subscription or login.

For sound booth, check out the new Roku wireless speakers. For now they only work with Roku tv's and not boxes, but the sound quality is impressive.

A companion remote lets you have two programable preset buttons so you can have one touch access to a music playlist and more.

Spotify is also coming back to Roku very soon, and in October the company will launch it’s cheapest 4k streaming boxes yet, they are called the premiere and premiere plus.