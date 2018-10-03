Cheap Seats: Marlins 1997/2003 World Champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the baseball playoffs in full swing, it’s the perfect time to look back at the Marlins two World

Series championships.

In 1997, the Marlins beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games to capture their first title.

Jim Leyland was the manager, Livan Hernandez was one of the star pitchers, Kevin Brown was another ace on the mound, and Moises Alou was a star in the outfield.

In 2003, the Marlins took down the heavily favored New York Yankees in the World Series in six games.

Josh Beckett was an absolute beast for the Marlins, firing a complete game shutout in the final game of the Series to capture MVP honors.

Pudge Rodriguez was the catcher, Miguel Cabrera was a rising star on the team and Jack McKeon was the manager.