Inside South Florida: Supporting Our Schools

The Broward Education Foundation supports Broward County public school students, teachers, programs and initiatives.

The foundation contributes nearly 3 million dollars a year to the county’s public schools, and recently helped raise over 10 million dollars for the families and victims of the Stoneman Douglas School shooting.

The Foundation will celebrate its 35th anniversary with an upcoming “Hall of Fame” breakfast.

For more information about the honorees and to buy tickets go to browardeducationfoundation.org