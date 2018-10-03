The Flash and Black Lightning team up for Super Tuesdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder. Orphaned Barry later becomes Detective Joe West. Now a crime-scene investigator, his dedication to learn the truth about his mother's death drives him to follow up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend. When his latest obsession - a particle accelerator heralded as a world-changing invention - causes an explosion, it creates a freak storm and Barry is struck by lightning. He awakes from a coma nine months later with the power of superspeed. When he learns that others who have gained powers use them for evil, he dedicates himself to protecting the innocent, while still trying to solve the older mystery.

The Flash returns with all new episodes every Tuesday at 8PM on The CW South Florida ⚡

CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family life and being a superhero. As a younger man, Jefferson Pierce donned the suit of a vigilante and protected the streets of his city, but he believed he'd left those days in the past. He learns that life doesn't always work out as planned when his daughter, Jennifer -- a star student who is determined to achieve justice at any cost -- gets recruited by a street gang. In order to protect his family, Jefferson sees no choice but to once again become Black Lightning.

Black Lightning returns with all new episodes every Tuesday at 9PM on The CW South Florida ⚡