Your favorite shows are back in full swing!

The CW has expanded to a six-night, Sunday-Friday schedule this fall, with 12 hours of original scripted series across the week in prime time this fall.
SUNDAY
Sunday night kicks off with SUPERGIRL (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the magical all new CHARMED (9:00-10:00 PM).
MONDAY
Mondays are action-packed with DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00 PM).
TUESDAY
THE FLASH is back on Tuesday nights (8:00-9:00 PM) followed by BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00 PM).
WEDNESDAY
RIVERDALE is back Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM). At 9:00-10:00 PM, followed by the all new series ALL AMERICAN, based on the real life of NFL star Spencer Paysinger.
THURSDAY
The 14th season of SUPERNATURAL airs Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the new series LEGACIES (9:00-10:00 PM).
From the world of @cwtvd and @cworiginals, #Legacies is coming Thursdays this fall to @TheCW. pic.twitter.com/0nmLs6O5sh
— Legacies (@cwlegacies) May 17, 2018
FRIDAY
Friday nights are full of drama with DYNASTY (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the final season of the award-winning musical comedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (9:00-10:00 PM).
Let the past burn. #Dynasty returns Friday, October 12 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/De6L7qFPap
— Dynasty (@cw_dynasty) August 31, 2018
MIDSEASON
JANE THE VIRGIN, THE 100, and iZOMBIE will all be returning in midseason for their final seasons. New series IN THE DARK and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will also debut in midseason.
Don't miss your favorite shows LIVE, 6-nights a week, on The CW South Florida.