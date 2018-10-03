THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Your favorite shows are back in full swing!

Posted 1:32 pm, October 3, 2018, by

The CW has expanded to a six-night, Sunday-Friday schedule this fall, with 12 hours of original scripted series across the week in prime time this fall.

SUNDAY

Sunday night kicks off with SUPERGIRL (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the magical all new CHARMED (9:00-10:00 PM).


MONDAY

Mondays are action-packed with DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00 PM).

TUESDAY

THE FLASH is back on Tuesday nights (8:00-9:00 PM) followed by BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00 PM).

WEDNESDAY

RIVERDALE is back Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM). At 9:00-10:00 PM, followed by the all new series ALL AMERICAN, based on the real life of NFL star Spencer Paysinger.

THURSDAY

The 14th season of SUPERNATURAL airs Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the new series LEGACIES (9:00-10:00 PM).

FRIDAY

Friday nights are full of drama with DYNASTY (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the final season of the award-winning musical comedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (9:00-10:00 PM).

MIDSEASON

JANE THE VIRGIN, THE 100, and iZOMBIE will all be returning in midseason for their final seasons. New series IN THE DARK and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will also debut in midseason.

Don't miss your favorite shows LIVE, 6-nights a week, on The CW South Florida. 