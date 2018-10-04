Cheap Seats: Weekend College Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a huge college football weekend in the sunshine state.

The 17th ranked 4-1 Miami Hurricanes host their archival, the 3-2 Florida State Seminoles.

Last year’s game came down to the final minute as Miami scored a touchdown to win and FSU will be looking for revenge.

But Miami is favored and N'kosi Perry gets his second career start.

FSU will have to deal with a Miami defense that scored three defensive touchdowns last week.

Th 22nd 4-1 ranked Gators have a big game as well. They host the 5th ranked, and undefeated LSU Tigers. The Tigers boast one of the best defenses in the country but the Gators are hot, having won three games in a row.

And we’re excited to be broadcasting FAU’s game Saturday at 5 pm against Old Dominion.

FAU is 2-3 and has been inconsistent so far, but Old Dominion is 1-4, so this could be a good week for the Owls to bust out.