Drunk, confused birds in Minnesota town prompt police statement

GILBERT, Minn. — Young. Tipsy. Traveling “under the influence.”

Police in Gilbert, Minnesota issued a statement to address a growing problem in the small city.

Drunk birds.

“The Gilbert Police Department has received several reports of birds that appear to be ‘under the influence’ flying into windows, cars and acting confused,” Police Chief Ty Techar wrote in the statement.

No, no one is intentionally slipping booze to the city’s birds. According to Techar, this unusual case of flying while intoxicated can be traced back to berries.

Certain berries in the Gilbert area have begun to ferment sooner than expected due to an early frost.

Many birds have not yet migrated south, and those still in town have been eating the berries up and, according to police, getting “a little more ‘tipsy’ than normal.'”

Techar notes that younger birds’ livers can’t handle the toxins as well as more mature birds.

“There is no need to call law enforcement about these birds as they should sober up within a short period of time,” Techar wrote.

While the police department doesn’t plan to start issuing charges to the boozy birds, Gilbert police specifically asked (yes, really) that people call the department if they see any of the following: