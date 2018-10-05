Cheap Seats: Dolphins Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dolphins season took an unexpected turn last Sunday when they lost to the Patriots 38-7.

The Fins came into the game 3-0 with a two game lead in the AFC East and confidence was riding high, but they were never in it against the Pats.

Things won’t get much easier this weekend for Miami as the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to take on the 3-1 Bengals.

The Bengals beat the Falcons 37-26 on Sunday on a last second touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to AJ Green.

For Miami to get back to their winning ways they’re going to have to run the ball better. Against New England Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake could muster only 44 yards on the ground combined.

The good news is, the Bengals defense allows the 5th most total yards per game in the NFL.