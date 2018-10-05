Comic Connoisseur: CW Premiere Week Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the season five trailer, it seems that the mystery girl, Nora goes back in time to her parents due to a mistake she might have done that might affect the timeline.

For you Flash fans, we also catch a glimpse of The Flash ring and the new season Villain Ciada.

In its inaugural season, we fell in love with the crime-fighting family of Jefferson Pierce and his daughters Anissa and Jennifer. it seems Black Lightning and Thunder are still kicking villainous butt and Tobias, Khalil and Synod are ready to dish out some pain.

CW premiere week kicks off with The Flash season 5 premiere on Tuesday October 9th, at 8 pm followed by the season two premiere of Black Lightning at 9 pm and you can catch it on the CW South Florida.