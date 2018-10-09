Inside South Florida: Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guy Harvey is not only a world famous artist. He's the founder of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Guy Harvey Research Institute. And both of those organizations are doing their part to save our oceans and its creatures.

To increase outreach, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has entered a partnership with one of the biggest cruise lines in the world.

On Saturday, November 3rd join Guy Harvey and his closest friends, business associates and conservation partners at the beautiful, beach-front Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa for an evening of fun, food and festivities as the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation celebrates 10 years.

To donate and more information visit www.guyharvey.com