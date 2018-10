Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the largest Mexican casual dining brand in the world with over 160 locations.

The popular Tex-Mex chain has been cooking up tacos since 1982.

On the Border is known for serving tacos and quesadillas around the world for over 30 years but what they're really known for is their sizzling fajitas.

On the Border has several locations— to find one near you visit www.ontheborder.com