Tech Tuesday: Digital License Plates

Josh Windisch is among one of the first in California to have a new type of digital license plate.
Think of it as a kindle bolted to your car, the digital plate has a dynamic e-ink display.
"I love the look of it, that's like one of my favorite things about it," says Windisch.
It's called the R-plate pro from a company named Reviver Auto.
California is an early adopter, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Washington are expected next.
They're not cheap, the plates are $700 plus seven dollars a month for GPS tracking and cellular built in.
By default the plate number is displayed, but that can change to show a handicap plate car, Amber alerts, and even the word stolen.
Wireless is built in, which can be used to pay tolls and even track down a stolen car.