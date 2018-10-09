Tech Tuesday: Digital License Plates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh Windisch is among one of the first in California to have a new type of digital license plate.

Think of it as a kindle bolted to your car, the digital plate has a dynamic e-ink display.

"I love the look of it, that's like one of my favorite things about it," says Windisch.

It's called the R-plate pro from a company named Reviver Auto.

California is an early adopter, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Washington are expected next.

They're not cheap, the plates are $700 plus seven dollars a month for GPS tracking and cellular built in.

By default the plate number is displayed, but that can change to show a handicap plate car, Amber alerts, and even the word stolen.

Wireless is built in, which can be used to pay tolls and even track down a stolen car.