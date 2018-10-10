Cheap Seats: Peru vs. Chile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hard Rock Stadium transforms into a soccer pitch Friday night at 8 as Peru takes on Chile in the Clasico del Pacifico.

Chile has been an international powerhouse lately, having won the past two Copa America tournaments and finishing 2nd in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

In their history, the Chilean national team has appeared in nine World Cup tournaments. The Chilean national team is commonly referred to as La Roja, meaning The Red One.

As for Peru, the country’s national team has won the Copa America twice and qualified for the FIFA World Cup five times, most recently this past summer, ending their 36 year world cup drought.

In the Cup, Peru was unable to advance past the group stage. The team’s common nickname is “La Blanquirroja” meaning the white and red.