The Little Dreams Foundation, founded by legendary musician Phil Collins and Orianne Collins fulfills the dreams of young aspiring talent in music, art and sports who don’t have the means to achieve their goals.

The Foundation is hosting a benefit Gala November 15th at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Phil Collins will perform, as will his son Nic, South Floridian Jon Secada and several kids in the foundation, known as Little Dreamers.