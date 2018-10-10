SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hawaiian-bred California-based reggae rock band “Iration” is coming to South Florida!

The band is on their "Press Play" fall tour and will be performing at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale this Friday. For tickets visit irationmusic.com

From concerts to sports, the Miami Heat continue their push to a strong season with some preseason action this week. The Heat are playing against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at the American Airlines Arena. For tickets visit ticketmaster.com

Also in Miami, step inside the Museum of Contemporary Art for an exhibition that’s hopeful and inspirational, but also a cautionary tale about protecting South Florida’s aquatic landscape. The exhibition is called “Tracing the Red Thread” and will be featured at the museum until November 4th. For more info head to mocanomi.org