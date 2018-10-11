Cheap Seats: Dolphins Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 3-2 Miami Dolphins come off a devastating 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and they’ll host the Chicago Bears Sunday.

In the Bengals game, the Fins built up a 17-0 lead before falling apart on offense.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, under intense pressure for most of the game, committed three turnovers and two of them were returned for touchdowns.

Things won’t get easier as the 3-1 Bears bring arguably the best defensive player in the NFL to town, Khalil Mack.

He’ll have his sights set on the fins QB.

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky may have finally turned the corner, in the bears last game against Tampa Bay, the second year quarterback threw for 354 yards and six touchdown passes.

The Fins started the season 3-0 but have dropped the past two games, and the fans are turning on Tannehill.

This is a big game for Ryan and the offense.