Cheap Seats: Weekend College Football Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sunshine State boasts 4 teams in College Football’s top 25 poll.

Here’s what they’re up to this weekend.

The 16th ranked Miami Hurricanes come off a huge 28-27 win against the Noles and travel to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers.

UM’s defense was tremendous against FSU and quarterback N’Kosi Perry threw four touchdowns.

The 14th ranked Gators upset the LSU Tigers 27-19 as UF’s defense smothered LSU and scored on a pick-six. University of Florida travels to Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday.

The 10th ranked UCF knights destroyed SMU 48-20 to remain undefeated and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 games, they’ll also be in Tennessee this weekend, taking on the Memphis Tigers.

And the 23rd ranked and undefeated University of South Florida Bulls have a Friday night kickoff in Oklahoma against Tulsa. USF pounded UMASS 58-42 last weekend.