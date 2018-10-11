Foodie Fix: Joe’s Stone Crab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's cracking season!

South Florida's staple, Joe's Stone crab is back and open for business bringing stone crab from the southern peninsula to Miami Beach.

What differentiates Joe's Stone crab is the way they cook and prepare them.

" What they do is they catch the crab, pull the claw off and throw the crab back in the water. The claw is regenerated and those claws go to one of our two fishery's, one is down in the Keys and one is south of Naples. Once these crabs are in our fisheries, they are cooked, iced, graded and brought here the very next day," says Brian Johnson, General Manger, Joe's Stone Crab.

Joe's is one of the official restaurant pop-up cafes at the South Beach Seafood Festival going down next week, October 16th-20th.

Three time chef showdown champion, Andre Bienvenu will be there. But, he will be judging the competition this time around.

" This time I have to pass the torch on to my Executive Sous Chef, David. He's in good hands, I'll watch him very carefully," says Andre Bienvenu, Executive Chef, Joe's Stone Crab.

For more information and to buy tickets visit, Sobeseafoodfest.com