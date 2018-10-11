Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s some serious science going down in Nelson Vega’s Biology Honors-1 class at Stranahan High School.

" Well in the class today, we are learning about the cell membrane structure. We are building different stations in the class and they show the functions and parts of the cell membrane," says Nelson Vega, Biology teacher at Stranahan High School.

Outside of the class room, Mr. Vega makes a huge impact as well, and that includes raising the spirits of Stranahan students and faculty.

" Mr. Vega is awesome, he leads the biology team collaborations that drives students engagement. Mr. Vega is also the sponsor of the peace club, which is also GSA club and every other Friday Mr. Vega brings back baked goods to show how much he appreciates and loves the faculty and staff and most importantly they are delicious," says Kamara Sanon, Assistant Principal.

So give it up for this weeks Super Teacher, Mr. Nelson Vega