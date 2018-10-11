WATCH black-ish to WIN tickets to see Tracy Morgan at Hard Rock

black-ish is giving you a new way to laugh. Comedian Tracy Morgan returns to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. at the resort’s Hard Rock Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m.

Cell phones and other mobile devices are prohibited for this show to create the best distraction-free environment for all in attendance. Mobile devices must be held by guests in locked Yondr cases during the performance. Yondr cases are lockable, flexible, neoprene pouches that assure a phone-free event experience. The show’s content is intended for mature audiences.