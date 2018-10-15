THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Celebrate Wellness: Safest Candy for Teeth

Posted 1:43 pm, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:42PM, October 15, 2018

According to visual.ly the average American consumes 3.4 pounds of candy over Halloween and that sugar feeds the cavity causing bacterial in your mouth.

According to American Dental Association:

  • Chocolate is your best bet, as it washes off your teeth easier
  • Sticky and gummy candies are harder to remove and literally stick around
  • Hard candy can break your pearly whites
  • Sour candy scores among the worst.  The acidity can make teeth more vulnerable to cavities.
  • Popcorn is the worst offender.  The kernels can get stuck in gums and in-between teeth,  going unnoticed causing bone loss.

Most dentists actually say it’s okay to splurge on Halloween candy as long as you’re brushing twice a day and flossing once a day, all year long.

 