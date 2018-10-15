Celebrate Wellness: Safest Candy for Teeth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to visual.ly the average American consumes 3.4 pounds of candy over Halloween and that sugar feeds the cavity causing bacterial in your mouth.

According to American Dental Association:

Chocolate is your best bet, as it washes off your teeth easier

Sticky and gummy candies are harder to remove and literally stick around

Hard candy can break your pearly whites

Sour candy scores among the worst. The acidity can make teeth more vulnerable to cavities.

Popcorn is the worst offender. The kernels can get stuck in gums and in-between teeth, going unnoticed causing bone loss.

Most dentists actually say it’s okay to splurge on Halloween candy as long as you’re brushing twice a day and flossing once a day, all year long.