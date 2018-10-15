Paws & Claws: Miami Attractions Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Miami Attractions Month and one of the really cool places to explore is Monkey Jungle.

Witness crab-eating monkeys diving for treats and delve into the lush tropical amazonian rain forest filled with hundreds of exotic monkeys.

The attraction also contains one of the richest fossil deposits in Southern Florida, with more than 5-thousand specimens.

Monkey Jungle is located along Southwest 216th Street and 147th Avenue.

Staying on the wild side, Jungle Island is home to some of the world's rarest and most exotic animals.

Guest can enjoy engaging animal shows and informative exhibits while strolling by streams and waterfalls under a lush canopy of tropical trees.

Guest can choose to also participate in Jungle Island's new amenities, including outdoor skydiving, zip lining, and so much more.

Miami Attractions Month is from October 1st through November 30th

