The Miami-Dade College’s Miami Film Festival, GEMS, came back to town and featured an exclusive selection of films including Hopelessly Devout, The Heiresses, and Boys Cry.
Screen Time: GEMS Festival 2018
-
Screen Time: Venom
-
Screen Time: A Star Is Born
-
Screen Time: Gotti Out On DVD
-
Screen Time: A Simple Favor
-
Screen Time: Predator
-
-
Screen Time: The Nun
-
Screen Time: HARRY POTTER WIZARDING WORLD XD FESTIVAL
-
Screen Time: Thandie Newton
-
Screen Time: Celebrating The Marvel Cinematic Universe
-
Screen Time: Crazy Rich Asians
-
-
Screen Time: The Spy Who Dumped Me
-
Screen Time: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
-
Screen Time: I Feel Pretty Out On DVD