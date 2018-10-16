Get Inside South Florida: Rising Tide Car Wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your car is in need of some TLC and you’re driving around Broward, check out rising tide car wash in either Margate and Parkland. Not only do they provide great service, but they do so with a purpose.

Roughly 80% percent of the car washes staff are on the autism spectrum.

"So we started Rising Tide Car Wash with a means to develop a solution for my brother Andrew, who is on the autism spectrum. Even though Andrew is a really capable young man, we saw that he wasn't going to be able to get the opportunity to live the full adult life that we knew he was able to do unless we took action," says Thomas D' Eri, Coo & Co-founder, Rising Tide.

