Inside South Florida: Broward Reads

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County and Broward County Public Schools are coordinating the 6th annual “Broward Reads For The Record” on October 25th.

" We started a collation to recruit over 1,000 volunteers to read in classrooms throughout the country, but we also make sure that all four year olds and five year olds bring home the book," says Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President/CEO CSC Broward.

And this enormous event wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

"It really takes a team of volunteers and we need them. This year we even have videos that will help them learn to read to children and how to be exciting and show their passion for the book, it's so easy and one of the most fun things I do all year," says Arenberg Seltzer.

This year’s book, “Maybe Something Beautiful” is a particularly inspiring choice.

For more information, and how you can volunteer, head to handsonbroward.org