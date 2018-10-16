Inside South Florida: Light The Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of South Florida will host two of its signature Light The Night events in November, to raise money to support the organization’s cause. We asked Leukemia survivor Julianna Guevara to share her story.

" So my story is a bit unique in that I was diagnosed when I was 23 weeks pregnant. As soon as I left the room treatment began, two rounds of chemotherapy while I was pregnant. I took a break and got to deliver my daughter then I continued treatment until February 2017," says Julianna Guevara, Survivor & 2018 Honored Hero.

Julianna remains healthy and she credits the LLS in large part for her good fortune.

"For me personally, APL a decade ago was a death sentence, however because of research and funding by LLS they found a cure for APL. What's amazing about LLS is there able to do so much research on blood which is attainable. However, this blood cancer research is used in other cancers. So it's very far reaching", says Guevara.

Miami’s Light The Night event will take place November 3rd at Bayfront Park and Ft. Lauderdale’s goes down November 17th at Esplanade Park. And they’ll leave a lasting impact on you.

"I get goosebumps just thinking about seeing the lanterns out there. Each lantern represents a story and that's why I tell my story, I believe we are meant to tell our stories to help others, encourage others, our stories are bigger than us," says Guevara.

For more information about the Light the Night events and how you can register, go to Lightthenight.org