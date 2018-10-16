Inside South Florida: New York Comic Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to New York Comic Con 2018!

NYCC was held at the Javits Center in New York City, where fans of comics, movies, TV shows and anime all unite to celebrate everything geek culture.

NYCC is known to be the second biggest Con in the U.S right after San Diego Comic Con.

Actors, artists, writers, cosplayers were all in attendance at NYCC.

The DC universe is very well representative here at the NYCC, by having the suits of DC's next film Aquaman on displayed including Amber Heard, Mera and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

Jason Momoa was at NYCC taking photo ops with fans all weekend, and even a fellow superhero intruded Jason’s photo op sesh.

During our time at New York Comic Con we got a chance to visit Funko, the company that is one of the top pop culture brands around. The team at Funko gave us access to their booth and we took a look at some of Funko pops! that were exclusive to the New York comic con including Supergirl, Killer Frost, Superman and Flash.

There was so much more that happened at NYCC, and if you get a chance to do a major con NYCC is the way to do it.