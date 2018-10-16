Inside South Florida: Online Home Shopping Pros & Cons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re looking to buy a home here in South Florida, there are a number of ways you can do so, including shopping for houses online and that presents some benefits.

" The technology kind of gives you the capability to sit down on a Saturday night just low pressure and take your time to do some intentional leg work to see what's out there and get familiar with the lay of the land. It kind of sets a good foundation that helps get you started and you get to cast a pretty wide net, you go digging and say this is where I want to be and it gives you a good starting point," says Arno de Vos, Global Real Estate Advisor.

But what about the negatives?

" Not all square footage is equal, so technology will base there information on the outcomes of data. They will put things in one bucket even if they're two homes right next to each other", says Arno de Vos.

No matter who you choose, or how you do it, this is a good time to buy a home in South Florida.

" The market I'm in is certainly a buyer's market," says de Vos.