Inside South Florida: The Little Dreams & A Big Day Event

The Little Dreams Foundation, founded by legendary musician Phil Collins and Orianne Collins fulfills the dreams of young aspiring talent in music, art and sports who don’t have the means to achieve their goals.

The Foundation helps kids worldwide and in South Florida. Once kids are selected, the foundation mentors them and sets them up for success. It’s a huge opportunity for them to accomplish great things.

"The kids come in for auditions and they really have their stuff together, some have done it before but still on a family shopping list, the cost of tuition, the cost of instruments and all that stuff is probably down on the bottom because they have a life to live. We try to take care of that," says Phil Collins, LDF Co-Founder.

The Foundation is hosting a benefit gala November 15th at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Phil Collins will perform, as will his son Nic, South Floridian Jon Secada and several kids in the foundation, known as Little Dreamers. And if you go, expect a rocking good time for a rocking good cause.

" They will see the performance from the children, so you see from your own eyes what were doing. I think it's fantastic to be able to have this experience and to have the great moments you will spend," says Orianne Collins, LDF Co-Founder.

For the kids performing it will no doubt be a special night. And with all the thousands of time Phil has taken the stage in his Grammy and Oscar winning career, we had to ask, was there one performance that was really special for him.

" Paris, you know that is why we usually end up filming Paris because the audiences are so great," says Collins.

To see Phil, Jon Secada, the Little Dreamers and others take the stage November 15th, go to ticketmaster.com