Inside South Florida: This Week’s Super Teacher

There’s some serious science going down in Nelson Vega’s Biology Honors-1 class at Stranahan High School.

" Well in the class today, we are learning about the cell membrane structure. We are building different stations in the class and they show the functions and parts of the cell membrane," says Nelson Vega, Biology teacher at Stranahan High School.

Mr. Vega teaches bio to a wide range of kids, including students from the medical magnet program, the engineering magnet program and the school’s entrepreneurship program.

" As a biology teacher I start to infuse all the skills not that they only use in biology but they will use in every other day situations that happen in school. Biology is part of the whole family here at Stranahan High School," says Nelson Vega.

" Mr. Vega explains things to us even if we don't understand. I ask him a question and he breaks it down to the simplest form for us," says Nahum Valcin, Student.

Outside of the class room, Mr. Vega makes a huge impact as well, and that includes raising the spirits of Stranahan students and faculty.

" Mr. Vega is awesome, he leads the biology team collaborations that drives students engagement. Mr. Vega is also the sponsor of the peace club, which is also GSA club and every other Friday Mr. Vega brings back baked goods to show how much he appreciates and loves the faculty and staff and most importantly they are delicious," says Kamara Sanon, Assistant Principal.

Mr. Vega even takes his kids on field trips. This summer they went to the Anne Kolb Nature Center to measure pH levels and salinity, and record flora and fauna.

So give it up for Nelson Vega, a scientist, a mentor, a baker and this week’s Super Teacher.