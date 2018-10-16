Tech Tuesday: Fastest Oven In The World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's been no shortage of new kitchen appliances over the years, still the way we cook hasn’t changed much.

Now, a new type of oven named brava wants to change that, instead of heating the air inside, brava uses infrared lights which means no pre-heating.

"You can also cook the outside and the inside of the food separately, so you can sear a steak and leave it medium rare." says John pleasants," brava CEO.

Its special trays are divided into three zones, each with its own temperature.

A touch screen guide helps you follow the recipe, but once the meal is in that's all you really need to do.

You can also live stream the feed to your smartphone, artificial intelligence along with machine learning and vision makes sure things don't burn.

The brava oven comes with quite the price tag, it sells for $1,000 dollars.