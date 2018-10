Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dave Aizer sits down with Miami Dolphins legend O.J. McDuffie, to discuss the Dolphins season and what a good win does for the team.

"When you get a win against a quality team, it's huge. It's huge for morale, confidence, and for the next upcoming game" said O.J.

