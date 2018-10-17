Inside South Florida: #MeToo Movement for Employers and Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been about a year since the Me Too movement exploded in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the months that followed, thousands of women shared me too stories of abuse.

Sexual harassment remains a problem in the workplace and if you or anyone you know has been a victim, employment lawyer Gina Cadogan has tips on how to approach the situation.

Starting with employees:

Report the incident, if you are feeling sexually harassed

Keep a documentation of what happened

If you need to file an action lawsuit, be aware of time requirements

