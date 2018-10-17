SoFlo Scene: CIRC Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday nights are cool again!

Every Tuesday from 5 pm to close, the brand new CIRC Hotel in Hollywood turns its Muse Rooftop into the “Tuesdays are for Musedays” celebration and the party is 80’s themed.

"It's something fun and different to do. We like the theme and it's a chill night during the weekday. Start your night early and have a good relaxing fun time," said General Manager Kara Lundgren.

DJ Joseph Anthony is in charge of the classic tunes, which you can jam to while soaking in a breathtaking view of South Florida.

The Rooftop is pet-friendly so you can party with your pooch.

By mid-November they’ll have a full cold menu, including ceviche, hummus and charcuterie.

Friday nights they’ve got live music from 7-11 and Saturday nights a DJ creates a house party vibe from 7 to midnight.

Check it out and enjoy the view, high atop Hollywood.

For more info head to CIRCHOTEL.COM