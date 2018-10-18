Cheap Seats: Weekend College Football Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The state of Florida boasts some of the best college football teams in the nation, here’s what they’re up to this weekend.

The 10th ranked University of Central Florida Knights are 6-0 and haven’t lost in 19 games. They take on East Carolina Saturday night at 7pm.

The knights won a tough ballgame last weekend, beating Memphis 31-30.

Speaking of big wins last weekend the 11th ranked Florida Gators came from behind to beat Vanderbilt, the win brought the Gators record to 6-1 as they sit in 1st place in the SEC East.

This Saturday the Gators are off, giving them plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs next weekend.

The University of South Florida Bulls are 6-0 on the season and they’re ranked 21st in the country.

The Bulls also won a nail biter last weekend, beating Tulsa 25-24.

USF hosts Connecticut Saturday night at 7pm.

The Canes are unranked after losing to Virginia and are off this weekend.

As for FSU, they’ll host Wake Forest this Saturday at 3:30 pm.