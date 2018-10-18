Foodie Fix: John Smith Subs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Jon Smith Subs.

The nationally recognized restaurant chain is known for delicious, hot, grilled subs and has been serving subs since 1988.

"There was actually a man named Jon Smith who started with a local sub shop in Palm Beach and the rest was history," says James Butler, President.

In South Florida there are 10 locations and what’s really cool about Jon Smith Subs is that they regionalize their products.

" If you go to Boston we have the lobster roll, and if you go to Texas we have the beef brisket," says Butler.

Down here in South Florida they have the cuban sandwich.

Jon Smith Subs is open everyday.

To find a location near you visit JONSMITHSUBS.COM