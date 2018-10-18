Super Teachers: Ms. Charmine Laing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a mouth-watering morning in Charmaine Laing's culinary art class at Miami Edison Sr High School, and today's menu has a little something for everyone.

"On the menu today we have pizza balls, we have garlic bread, croissants ham rolls and vegetarian pizza," say Ms. Laing

Of course with food this good and chefs this talented, it's only fair that South Floridans all over town get to experience what these kids are cooking.

Ms. Lang's students took 3rd place at the Miami Dade Wolfson Culinary Arts competition last year. Every year her students feed thousands of people at different festivals in Dade County.

So give it up for Charmaine Laing, a master in the kitchen, a leader in the classroom and this week's super teacher.