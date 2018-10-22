‘Golden Girls’ themed cereal now available for a limited time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new cereal pays tribute to sitcom favorite 'The Golden Girls.' You could give this collectable as a gift and attach a card that said "Thank you for being a friend."

The box depicts the iconic show's four central characters in an anime-style illustration. Even with the unique looks, it’s not hard to tell Dorothy from Blanche or Sophia from Rose.

Each box comes with a collectable figurine inside. The company Funko makes both the cereal and the toy.