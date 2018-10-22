Inside South Florida: A Ghoulishly Good Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The only thing better than an awesome Halloween party is one that’s outrageous, while simultaneously benefiting a great cause. Introducing the Signature Grand Ghoul, which is going down Monday October 29th at the Signature Grand in Davie.

Dolphins legend OJ McDuffie is one of the emcees:

"Signature Grand Ghoul is just an amazing event. It's an adult Halloween party that's been around 17 years. And we benefit 211 Broward. It's one of the most amazing charities in South Florida. It's an adult Halloween party like I talked about, it's got high-end food, top shelf liquor, so no kids are allowed to come," says OJ McDuffie, Dolphins Legend & Event Emcee.

As OJ mentioned the event benefits 211 Broward, which is a live 24 hour helpline, providing all people with crisis, health and human services support and connecting them to resources in Broward.

"We do it for the greater cause of South Florida in Broward County. With all the different families and individuals that need help. 24 hour help in Broward. It's a lot of fun but it's for a great cause," Says McDuffie.

As for the party, it’s a costume contest, and you’d better bring you’re A game.

"I encourage costumes! 98% of the people that come wear costumes. And it's so much fun and people take it seriously. You know, when people leave the event this year, they'll already be thinking about their costumes next year," Says McDuffie.

OJ will be in costume, but trying to get that info out of him is like trying to stop him from catching a touchdown.

"It's always a secret and the wife always determine what we wear so it doesn't matter. I just go by what she says. Last year we had a nice little outfit. We went as Cowboys and Indians and she looked stunning and I played a role. But this year, we will see what happens," Says McDuffie.

So if you do go to the event, bring your costume and bring your appetite.

"I tell you, the whole setup is amazing, everything is Halloween themed from the drinks to the food. And the food is exquisite. The catering that goes on in the Signature Grand is always second to none," says McDuffie.

For more information, and to get tickets, head to 211-BROWARD.ORG