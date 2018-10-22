THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

Posted 1:03 pm, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:50PM, October 22, 2018

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) is right around the corner and will screen over 200 films from around the world.

“We have films from over 30 different countries,” said Director of FLIFF, Gregory Von Hausch.

Gregory has been the director of FLIFF for 29 years and says his favorite film this year is screening opening night.

“Opening night is Friday November 2nd at the Hard Rock Event Center.  It will feature this film from France called Return of the Hero,” said Gregory

For more information on the film festival visit fliff.com