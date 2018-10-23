Cheap Seats: Fusion Fitness & 02 Yoga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In South Florida we love all different types of fitness, so it's good to know there's a gym where you can do yoga, spinning, high intensity interval training, and rowing. Welcome to Fusion Fitness & 02 Yoga in Coral Springs.

" It's one stop shopping, so you come into one studio and it feels like home. When you're here at home you can get anything you want, so you don't have to have a class package you come here and get everything you need," Kim Pasche, Co-Owner, Fusion Fitness.

Fusion prides itself on small group classes with a personal touch, so you'll get plenty of attention and instruction.

" You don't feel like you'll get lost because all the instructors can see you, we can see you and adjust you. We can make you feel important," Denise Williams, Instructor.

For more info and a class schedule head to FUSHIONFITNESSYOGA.COM