Inside South Florida: CIRC Makes Tuesdays Cool

Attention South Floridians Tuesday nights are cool again. Every Tuesday from 5pm to close the brand new CIRC Hotel in Hollywood turns its Muse rooftop into the “Tuesdays are for Musedays” celebration, and the party is 80’s themed. " You know it's something fun and different to do, we like the theme it's a chill night, a week night, start your night early and just have a good relaxing fun time," Kara Lundgren, GM, CIRC Hotel.

DJ Joseph Anthony is in charge of the classic tunes, which you can jam to while soaking in a breathtaking view " The reason why you should come here is because we have the greatest views, I can see Fort Lauderdale and Miami, I can see it all," says Lundgren. As for the drinks, Tuesday night features a buy one they buy one special, which basically means every other cocktail is free and that includes their signature drink the Hollywood Star, aka the lychee martini. Here’s more good news. The rooftop is pet-friendly so you can party with your pooch and by mid-November they’ll have a full cold menu, including ceviche, hummus and charcuterie.

It’s a scene the locals, love.

"I can come down here on a Tuesday afternoon and come up to this beautiful place and see these beautiful views and you could see the guitar they're building at the Hard Rock, it's incredible. We have not had a venue like this in Hollywood, this is the first time we have a place for cocktails and a place for people to stay who are visiting. Until this hotel was built we didn't have a nice high class hotel," says Clive Taylor, CIRC patron.

Friday nights they’ve got live music from 7-11 and Saturday nights a DJ creates a house party vibe from 7 to midnight. So check it out and enjoy the view, high atop Hollywood.