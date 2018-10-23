Inside South Florida: Making Strides Against Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is breast cancer awareness month, and the American Cancer Society has two local “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walks on October 27th, one at Marlins Park in Miami and one at Huizenga Plaza in Ft. Lauderdale. if you’ve not been to these events, they’re incredibly impactful.

" You will see a sea of pink of people supporting their family members who have gone through the experience and current survivors as well and it's just an awesome 5K non competitive event."

Cancer has affected both James and Teana and made them even more passionate about being part of this cause.

"Specifically one of my aunts, I was a caregiver for the last six months of her life. So I felt it was a compelling cause and I just wanted to reach out and do something locally and it's been amazing," says Teana McDonald, Broward Event Chair.

" I am a stage four testicular cancer survivor, who once had six tumors in his body. So I certainly recognize how very fortunate and blessed I am," says James Jackson, ASC's Volunteer Leadership Board.

While the Making Strides events are free, you can certainly make a donation. Your money will help provide free lodging for patients traveling for treatment, help them learn to manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment and more.

In fact, here in South Florida the ACS goes above and beyond for patients no matter what type of cancer they have.

"The American Cancer Society is a great organization and I see the value of many programs such as Reach To Recovery where volunteers are specifically trained to help people in their experience by offering a level of support, an opportunity for emotional grounding and informed decision making," says Jackson.

So if you’re part of the cancer community, come out to making strides against breast cancer on October 27th at Marlins Park or Huizenga Park.

" I don't do any cancer walks that are free, and really community driven and based so I think with that being you could just show up and partner with people who had their own walks and different aspects of how cancer has affected them is amazing," says McDonald.

For more information, head to makingstrideswalk.org