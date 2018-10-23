Inside South Florida: Me Too Movement In The Workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been about a year since the #MeToo movement exploded in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and in the months that followed, thousands of women shared me too stories of abuse.

Sexual harassment remains a problem in the workplace… and if you or anyone you know has been a victim— employment lawyer Gina Cadogan has tips on how to approach the situation, starting with employees.

Report Incident Document What Happened Be Aware Of Time Requirements

And if you’re an employer, this affects you as well.

Have A Strong Policy Have A Thorough Investigation Should Not Retaliate Against Employee

