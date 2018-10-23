Inside South Florida: South Beach Seafood Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The South Beach Seafood Festival brought some of South Florida’s most talented chefs to the sands at the VIP Chef showdown event last Friday.

There were 14 chefs competing in seven seafood inspired battles and we the people, were the judges.

There was a battle of the oyster pit, tuna, fish, sushi, surf n turf, lobster, and taco.

And as you may remember, we spoke with one of the judges and previous chef showdown champions Executive Chef Andre from Joe's Stone Crab about his sous chef competing in the festival.

Turns out executive sous chef David Salinas won the lobster battle!

A portion of the proceeds from the festival benefits the South Beach Festival’s “eat smart," which is a nonprofit program that provides healthy meals and nutritional guidance to Miami Beach youth.

For more info head to sobeseafoodfest.com