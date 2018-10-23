THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Top Superhero Costumes

Posted 2:54 pm, October 23, 2018, by

Halloween is right around the corner and let me guess, you and your friends still need a costume.

Well here are the top super hero costumes you and your friends can wear this year on halloween.

First up the ladies, Here's our three choices:

  • Gamora, our favorite guardian of the galaxy.
  • Super Girl, this costume is always a crowd favorite and this costume spiked up in recent years thanks to the show, which premiered here on the CW.
  • Wonder Woman, an all time favorite.

Next up we have the top three choices for men:

  • Spiderman
  • Deadpool
  • Aquaman

 