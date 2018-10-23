Inside South Florida: Top Superhero Costumes

Halloween is right around the corner and let me guess, you and your friends still need a costume.
Well here are the top super hero costumes you and your friends can wear this year on halloween.
First up the ladies, Here's our three choices:
- Gamora, our favorite guardian of the galaxy.
- Super Girl, this costume is always a crowd favorite and this costume spiked up in recent years thanks to the show, which premiered here on the CW.
- Wonder Woman, an all time favorite.
Next up we have the top three choices for men:
- Spiderman
- Deadpool
- Aquaman