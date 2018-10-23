Tech Tuesday: Roy Orbison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

30 years after his death, Roy Orbison is back on stage.

The singer- songwriter was known for his powerful voice and emotional lyrics.

"This is absolutely the very best next thing," says Alex Orbison.

Alex Orbison was just 13 when lost his dad.

Now Roy Orbison is entertaining audiences once again as a hologram.

"In Dreams Roy Orbison Concert" the hologram is making its way around the United States.

Orbison, on stage thanks to a powerful laser projector, sings along to newly remastered versions of classics backed by a live Orchestra.

The tour had a successful start in Europe, Orbison sings favorites including, Oh Pretty Woman, You Got It, Only The Lonely and more.

" The second song I'm crying where my dad has this huge ending and as his voice got bigger and bigger in the hall, you could almost see it bouncing off the walls because it was so present that's when I started crying," says Alex Orbison.

An emotional reaction to a performance that some might need to see to believe.

" A lot of the people who wanted to go and hate it ended up writing me a note saying, I wanted to hate it but ended up loving it thank you so much for doing it," Says Alex Orbison.

Based on the success of the Roy Orbison hologram tour, the company announced that it will feature the late Amy Winehouse.