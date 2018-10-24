Cheap Seats: Dolphins Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming off a 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins dropped their record to 4-3.

The Dolphins hit the road for a national game against the Houston Texans tomorrow night.

Against the Lions the Fins defense really struggled, especially against the run.

Lions running back Kerryon Jordan torched the Fins for 157 yards.

On offense, Miami moved the ball and Brock Osweiler had two touchdowns but the big story was the loss of Albert Wilson to a hip injury.

Wilson was enjoying a terrific season for the Fins and now will be out for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, the Texans are fresh off a 20-7 win over the Jaguars that improved Houston’s record to 4-3.

Former Miami Hurricane Lamar Miller rushed for 100 yards and a score.

The big story for Houston was their defense, which forced three turnovers.

They were so dominant, the Jaguars had to bench quarterback Blake Bortles during the game.